Martin Lewis has urged drivers to check their licence as a Covid extension on expired documents comes to an end.

The finance expert said drivers could be at risk of a £1,000 fine.

Last year, the DVLA automatically extended licences up for renewal.

It said all licences that were due to expire between February 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 would be granted an 11 month extension.

But that extension started from the day the licence expired, so those that were due for renewal early last year will now have to update their documents.

The Money Saving Expert issued the warning to motorists in the latest weekly newsletter.

The warning in the newsletter said: "Urgent - check if your photo licence is valid NOW, as the renewal amnesty has ended and you could be fined.

"Many whose licences were due to renew last year got an 11mth extension.

"But if that's ended for you, or your licence expired after Dec 2020, you MUST renew it or you could face a fine."

You can renew your licence online, by post of via the Post Office.

If motorists are stopped by the police and are driving without a valid licence, they can be fined £1,000.

A simple check can be made to see if a driving licence is out of date by looking at section 4b.

Last year, Mr Lewis informed drivers of the changes via his ITV1 show The Martin Lewis Money Show.

He told viewers on the show: "If your photocard lapses between February 1 and August 31, it will add seven months to your licence.

"However, if your licence expires at any point after this, you won't be covered by the extension, so check now."

Chief executive at the DVLA Julie Lennard said: "This extension will make it easier for drivers who need to update their photocard licence with a new photograph.

"This means as long as they have a valid licence, drivers will be able to continue to make essential journeys.

"The extension is automatic so drivers do not need to do anything and will be sent a reminder to renew their photocard before the extension ends."

What could also lead to a potential fine?

Those who have recently changed their name or address, could abe at risk of a fine if stopped by the police.

Changes to a name or address can be done free online by completing a form on the DVLA website - https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/driver-and-vehicle-licensing-agency.

It can also be done by post if it is in the name of the person changing the details.

It's also worth pointing out that motorists can still use their driving licence while they are waiting for the new one to be delivered.