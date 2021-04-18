POLICE arrested a woman of suspicion of drink-driving in the Tenby area yesterday evening, Saturday April 17.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that she has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
POLICE arrested a woman of suspicion of drink-driving in the Tenby area yesterday evening, Saturday April 17.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that she has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.