KILGETTY man Liam Cullen says he is delighted to be back - after stepping off the bench to score a vital goal for Swansea City at the weekend.

The 21 year-old marked his return from injury with a crucial late equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw with draw with Wycombe Wanderers at the Liberty.

"It was an unbelievable feeling to come back and get the equaliser today," said Cullen, who is a former school pupil at Ysgol Greenhill in Tenby.

"We were disappointed with just a draw, but it's on to Tuesday now, and I'd like to thank everyone for for their kind messages.

"It's been a long but productive 10 weeks (following injury), and I was feeling ready to go, and I'm so happy to be back."

The striker had netted a brace in the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest in January - but injury then meant a 10 week spell on the sidelines.

But, having signed a new contract with Swansea City until at least 2024, the Tenby-born striker said he was relieved be playing again.

"The injury was a big disappointment, because I didn’t expect it to be as bad as it was," said Cullen.

“In the end I needed surgery, but I kept positive and worked as hard as possible in training.

“Initially we thought it was season over for me. The surgery went really well – the surgeon did an unbelievable job.

“The credit must go to our medical team though, because they’ve helped me all along the way, and got me to the stage I’m at.

“I didn’t want to push it, but I couldn’t believe how well it went.

“It’s important not to over-do it, it was my first game back, and I can’t go from being injured to 100mph.

“I have full confidence in the gaffer and the medical team as they’ll know what’s best.”

The club's medical staff are treating the academy product with kid gloves, following a spell of almost three months on the sidelines.

But, speaking after the game, Swans manager Steve Cooper was full of praise for the way the youngster has worked his way back.

"Big credit to him, obviously he scored, but he's only trained twice," said Copper of his talented young Pembrokeshire star.

"He's come back early because of the commitment he's shown in his rehab, and the work the medical team have done with him.

"We haven't put him at risk in any way in getting him back out too soon, but I guess we've accelerated getting him back on the pitch.

"We just thought he would be at the stage now where he would play 20 or 30 minutes for the Under-23s, so why not do it for us.

"We're short on players in that position, and for today it proved to be some good work, and he has gone and scored the equaliser."

The Swans had suffered an early blow when top scorer and talisman Andre Ayew was forced off early with a hamstring injury.

His replacement, Wayne Routledge, was replaced by Cullen in the 76th minute with the Swans trailing by two clear goals.

Admiral Muskwe and Garath McCleary had struck early in the second half for the visitors, but Jamal Lowe's penalty halved the deficit.

Then, two minutes later, the home side were level as Roberts crossed from the right and Cullen headed home from point-blank range.

“I was just happy to get back on the pitch and put the shirt on,” said Cullen.

“To get the equaliser was an amazing feeling after working so hard for 10 weeks.

“Connor had the ball on the right flank and I just wanted to get behind the defender before making my run.

"I then just threw everything at it, and it went into the net.

“It’s a feeling I’ve really missed since January.”