People are being encouraged to think about how they will vote at the forthcoming elections.

Residents go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 to vote in the Senedd Cymru and Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

This year, due to Covid-19 regulations, extra measures are being put in place to ensure people can vote safely whether they plan to do so in person at a polling station, by using a postal vote, or nominating someone to vote on their behalf if they’re unable to attend a polling station on the day.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm on May 6, with enhanced safety measures in place including social distancing, regular cleaning and facilities for people to sanitise their hands on entry and exit.

However, people are being encouraged to apply for a postal vote as an alternative way of casting their vote, which can be done easily at home.

Postal votes are available to everyone on the electoral register and can be sent to any address.

Applications to vote by post must be made by 5pm on Tuesday, April 20. Ballot papers must be returned before close of polls at 10pm on the day of election.

Anyone unable to go to a polling station on polling day, for example because they are unwell, self-isolating or working, can appoint somebody to cast their vote on their behalf, known as proxy voting.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on Tuesday, April 27, however emergency applications will be considered on May 6 until 5pm.

To vote in the Senedd Cymru and Police and Crime Commissioner elections, you must be registered to vote by midnight on Monday, April 19.