HAVERFORDWEST County had a bad day at the office as a brace from talented young striker Lifumpa Mwandwe sealed a 5-1 win for Newtown at Latham Park.

A stunning 40-yard strike from Corey Shephard proved to be a mere consolation on a day to forget for Wayne Jones' side, who look for a response at Cardiff Met in midweek.

The Bluebirds' boss could have few complaints about the outcome - admitting that outstanding keeper Wojciech Gajda had prevented an even greater margin of defeat.

With a play-off place still up for grabs for the Robins, they produced a determined display, with Tyrone Ofori, Shane Sutton and sub Jordan Evans also on the scoresheet.

Influential defender Sutton steered a headed effort over the bar from Craig Williams' right wing corner in the opening few minutes, but County responded well.

Shephard let loose a half volley, which was blocked to Kurtis Rees, who fired wide, and Newtown's Kieran Mills-Evans was twice forced to make vital interceptions.

The home side were soon in the ascendency, however, with County goalkeeper Gajda producing a stunning save to deny James Davies from close range.

It was the Robins who broke the deadlock on 25 minutes, with Tyrone Ofori turning well to drill home a low shot beyond the reach of Gajda from 25 yards out.

Newtown soon doubled their lead, with Davies racing onto Ofori's low cross, and despite being denied by Gajda, the loose ball was pounced upon by Mwandwe.

With the Bluebirds pressed back, Davies forced another save from Gajda, and in first half injury-time the powerful Sutton headed home Williams' corner for 3-0.

The Robins also began the second-half on top, with Mwandwe released by Ofori to burst into the area on the left, only to drag his shot agonisingly across goal.

Shrewsbury Town youth player Mwandwe was not to be denied, and on 55 minutes he burst through from the halfway line before rounding Gajda and slotting home.

Gajda was kept busy and he twice denied Ofori, before County reduced the arrears on the hour with Shepherd's 40 yard shot catching keeper Dave Jones in no man's land.

Newtown were soon pushing for a fifth, however, with Davies twice denied by fine saves by Gajda, before Jamie Breese followed up on a parried effort from Callum Roberts only to be ruled offside.

The Robins finally completed their nap hand, with Davies squaring for Jordan Evans to ghost his way into the area, before lashing past Gajda with five minutes to go.

Davies continued to furrow for a goal which his play warranted and he broke through in injury-time, only to be once again denied by the impressive visiting goalkeeper.

NEWTOWN: Jones, McAllister (Evans 70), Mills-Evans, Davies, Williams, Ofori (Breese 73), Hughes (Downs 83), Sutton, Fletcher (Edwards 83), Mwandwe (Rushton 73), Roberts. Sub: Steventon

HAVERFORDWEST: Gajda, Summerfield, A Jones (Fawcett 71), Tancock, Shephard, Griffiths (T Jones 75), Keetch (James 75), Rees, Scotcher (Pemberton 86), Lewis, Williams. Subs: Le-Grice, Palmer