CARDIGAN’S ‘iconic’ Market Hall which has been serving the community since 1860 can be given a new lease of life, according to a new report.
The Town Centre Partnership say that while the pandemic has delayed work on the historic building it was the building preservation trust would announce plans for its re-development later this year.
“The building has been serving the community since 1860 as one of Wales' finest buildings,” they said.
“The pre-eminent Victorian art critic, John Ruskin, was a strong advocate of architecture in the modern gothic style, and the now Grade II* listed Market Hall is said to be among the first buildings to reflect this.
“With some much-needed repairs, sympathetic modernising of facilities and access, like the castle it will be a real draw to businesses and footfall to Cardigan Town.”