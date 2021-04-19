GOODWICK'S Ocean Lab could soon be serving alcohol along with food and soft drinks, if an application to Pembrokeshire County Council goes smoothly.

Proprietors of the café at the popular seafront attraction, Judith and Allan Cresswell, are applying to serve alcoholic drinks along with hot and cold soft beverages.

The application to the council's licensing committee states that the venue would like to serve alcohol from 11am to 11pm seven days a week.

The Ocean Lab is temporarily closed because of lockdown but when open it shuts in the late afternoon, early evening.

The application states that the Ocean Lab café will open between 10am and 11.30pm daily in the future.

The application states that, due to the nature of the premises, it is not anticipated that there will be any incidents of crime, antisocial behaviour or disorder as a result of the longer hours and the sale of alcohol.

There will be a dedicated premises supervisor or nominee who will ensure that any incidents of crime and disorder will be reported to Dyfed-Powys Police.

An adequate public liability insurance policy will be in place for the duration of the licence. First aid and firefighting equipment.

Litter bins are situated outside the premises and glasses and bottles will be cleared regularly by the Ocean Lab café staff.

Staff working on the premises will be given training in regard to underage sales and asking for appropriate forms of identification.

Anyone with any comments on the application can contact the licensing manager, public protection division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.