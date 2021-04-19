A whole year has gone by and Rev Geoff Eynon has continued to provide online lockdown services at Wolfscastle's Penybont Chapel.

Many more than would usually attend a Sunday service in person are listening in either on Facebook or Youtube each week.

"Back in March last year we discussed what would happen when we closed the chapels at Wolfscastle and Trefgarn Owen," said congregation member Simon Moffett.

"I suggested to Geoff [Rev Eynon] that we could put something on Facebook. I showed him that even with a smart phone it was possible to create simple videos and he sent the first one to me that I put on Facebook.

"Then he sent me two and asked me to join them, so I quickly had to work out how to edit video.

"We then found that some people couldn't hear our services very well, so I had to learn about editing and improving the soundtracks.

"Many contributors have had to discover how to film themselves at home and then, having done that, work out how to send the videos to us. I have been amazed at the talent that is embedded in a year of services, with contributions from Europe and America."

This year Simon has also photographed a fresh flower every week for the frontpage of the services as a symbol of hope for a new beginning.

"What will that new life be? How will worship continue in the future for the wider community that we've created with our videos?" said Simon.

The services have built a new community of people and have provided comfort each week to the during this unprecedented year.

Rev Eynon and Simon have received messages, emails and even cards every week, thanking them for the services.