The pandemic hasn’t stopped the Paul Sartori Foundation moving one of its stores into a bigger premises.
Previously the Pembroke Dock store was situated in Dimond Street; however the relocation has seen it move into London Road, next to the Bierspool bike shop.
Managed by Amanda-Jane Myatt the store has been open since Monday, April 12 it sells home furnishings.
Across the county the organisation now has 11 stores selling donated items, which help raise funds for its end of life care service.
A spokesperson for the stores said: "The Pembroke Dock New Store is a much larger store and there will be a larger range of furniture and mobility aids, as well as household equipment, electricals and clothing."
Those with donations are asked to book a slot with their local store before travelling. Other incidents where people have not booked a slot, and subsequently left their bags of donations outside in the rain have left the gifts ruined and unsellable.