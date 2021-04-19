PLANED is asking people in the Preseli practice area to share their views on home care and wellbeing.

The organisation is asking local people to fill in a questionnaire which will be used to provide information to partners in the Preseli practice area, including the Wales Co-operative Centre, PAVS and Newport Community Forum.

''We want to gain as many views as possible as we look to establish if there is a need for, and interest in, a locally run and delivered care co-operative service in the geographical area served by Preseli GP Practice," said a Planed spokesperson.

People are being asked to spare five minutes to answer a few questions and share their views about about care and well-being in the Preseli Practice area.

"Many of us - and our family and friends - need or will need help caring for ourselves - or help with our well-being," says the introduction to the survey.

"We know that paid carers visit people in their homes to help them, but we wondered if carers or neighbours, or others in our community, could help in different ways… to visit friends, going for walks, with shopping or to take part in activities? "

The survey can be found on www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Q2R2RQS.

If you would prefer to complete a hard paper copy of this survey, contact Abi Marriott at Planed abi.marriott@planed.org.uk . 07951 515 075.