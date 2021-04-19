More than a quarter of a million pounds has been awarded in the latest round of ‘Enhancing Pembrokeshire’ grants funded by the second home council tax premium.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet approved the allocation of grants totalling £269,546 to nine projects in areas impacted by second homes considered by the grand panel in March.
It includes £27,000 for Fishguard YFC towards the rebuild of its hall, nearly £10,000 for the Gelliswick Bay Preservation Association, and £81,000 towards the Henry Tudor Trust project to develop a historical exhibition at Pembrokeshire heritage visitor centre.
There was also £27,000 for modernisation of Lamphey Church Hall, £46,000 for establishing a community interest care company in Neyland Community Hub as well as £9,000 the town council’s plan for 15 community gardens/allotments.
Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum will received £36, 760 for its ‘ensuring responsible use of the outdoors’ project, £6,000 for Scleddau Community Council’s play equipment and £25,000 towards Tenby United RFC’s plan to improve access to its car park.
Cabinet also approved a revised grant of £7,680 to Life Seeker CIC after it was mistakenly said to total £1,950 in a report to March’s meeting.