YOUNG people from Pembrokeshire, aged nine to11 can apply and become part of an exciting creative project with arts charity Span, and Criw Celf Primary an Arts Council of Wales funded project for children who have shown a talent for, or special interest in, art.

Span is looking for young people in Years 5 or 6 who are creative, imaginative and enthusiastic about art. They may love drawing, painting, making or building, they may spend their time inventing characters, making animations or taking photographs.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy five master classes led by professional artists, exploring a range of art techniques and skills. Over several weeks, this programme will feature a mixture of online and in-person outdoor sessions.

In-person sessions will only take place if safe to do so, and in-line will all relevant Covid-19 restrictions.

At the end of the project there will be an online group exhibition showcasing the work that has been created during Criw Celf master classes.

"This is an amazing opportunity to be part of an exciting creative project, make new friends with similar interests and learn new skills," said a span spokesperson.

"This is an exceptional opportunity for young people who show aptitude and ability in the arts to have a positive, creative experience, when the last year has been so challenging."

The programme has a fee of £40 which participants will be asked to pay on acceptance of their place, however there is a small bursary available.

To apply each applicant will need a piece of creative work, it does not have to be the original, a photo or other digital file will do and a short statement of no more than 50 words telling Span why they want to be a part of the project.

The applicant's contact details including name, age, address, email and telephone number, as well as the applicant's school and art teacher must also to Span by email to info@span-arts.org.uk by 5pm, Monday, May 17.

Each school can nominate up to 12 students who demonstrate enthusiasm, imagination and ability in the fields of art, craft or design. Teachers may send this as one large application. Applicants will be informed regarding their success by Monday, May 31.