Mia Rogers, the seven-year-old mini hero from the Howarth Close estate fire on March 28, has been rewarded by both Milford Haven Fire Station and Pembrokeshire County Council.

As reported in a previous edition of the Western Telegraph, Mia had spotted an ongoing fire through the kitchen window of a ground floor flat, and alerted a grown-up to phone 999.

Crew manager at Milford Haven Fire Station, Rob Makepeace said: “Because of Mia’s fast actions we were able to attend quickly, and the fire wasn't allowed to escalate. She’s a local hero and an example to everyone."

Following the incident, Mia was well rewarded according to her mother Kirsty.

"She was given lots of treats from the neighbours," Kirsty said, "and the firemen have said they will call me about giving Mia a tour of the fire station."

Mia recently got to enjoy her visit the fire station, and Pembrokeshire County Council also wanted to reward her for her actions.

Nia Davies, a customer liaison officer with the housing team at the council, visited Mia to present her a with a certificate from Gaynor Toft, chief housing officer, and a £20 voucher to say a big thank-you.

Gaynor Toft said: “We can’t thank Mia enough for what she did. At such a young age, to have the speed of thought to go get an adult immediately upon seeing the fire is remarkable.

“Her actions undoubtedly helped prevent a much more serious situation and we felt it fitting to reward her to show our gratitude.”