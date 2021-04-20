Greenacres Animal Rescue is currently appealing for blankets and towels for rescued animals.
The team has asked for 'ideally fleeced blankets,' which are quick and easy to wash and dry, as animal bedding is changed daily.
Greenacres uses lots of blankets for the animals' bedding, and also towels for the rescued pets, and request plenty of both.
However, Greenacres is unable to accept donated duvets, pillows, sleeping bags, cover sets, pillow cases or shower curtains.
Greenacres have said: "If you have any blankets/towels that would be suitable, you can drop them off at our charity shops.
"Alternatively, we have a contactless drop-off point at the main entrance to the centre.
"Thank you so much, your donations will ensure our animals have lovely beds."
The charity shops taking donations are in Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Narberth; all of which are open 10am to 3.30pm every Monday to Saturday.
Alternatively, you could donate to the Haverfordwest store, open 10am to 3.30pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.