A man was escorted away by police after a road collision in Haverfordwest that resulted in a car flipping over.
The incident was the result of a car travelling down Haven Road, Portfield, on Wednesday, April 14, when the driver lost control and hit a parked car belonging to a resident.
The travelling car then flipped over, landing on its roof in the road.
The fire brigade was called, as the police arrived and escorted the driver away, who escaped with a cut hand as his only injury.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The male driver, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
"He was later released under investigation."
