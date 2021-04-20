A man was escorted away by police after a road collision in Haverfordwest that resulted in a car flipping over.

The incident was the result of a car travelling down Haven Road, Portfield, on Wednesday, April 14, when the driver lost control and hit a parked car belonging to a resident.

The travelling car then flipped over, landing on its roof in the road.

The fire brigade was called, as the police arrived and escorted the driver away, who escaped with a cut hand as his only injury.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The male driver, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

"He was later released under investigation."