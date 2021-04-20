Milford Haven Town Council has announced that a section of Charles Street will be closed on Sunday, April 25.
A section of the area between Charles Street's junction with Fulke Street and Francis Street will be closed due to work being carried out by Welsh Water.
Welsh Water will be working on a 'new water service connection,' for just one day.
Pembrokeshire County Council said: "It is intended that works are completed within the time period stated above, however this notice may continue in force for a maximum duration of five days if necessary.
"Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure."