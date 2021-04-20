Milford Haven recently came out high in a recent survey that revealed the fastest - and slowest - places in Wales for house sales.
Property Solvers recently conducted a survey, which showed that across Wales house sale transactions take an average of 106.2 days.
Milford Haven came in as the fourth fastest area in Wales for house sale transactions with an average of 89 days.
The SA73 area only came behind Pontypridd, Abergele and Conwy - in first with 86 days average.
The slowest area in Wales for house sale transactions was Newport with an average of 127 days.
The slowest west Wales area on the survey list was Cardigan, which came out with 115 days.
The data analysed over 3,300 property sales across Wales in the last 12 months between April 2020 and April 2021.