PUBS in Wales will be able to reopen outdoors in less than a week, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Six people will be able to meet outdoors in Wales from Saturday, April 24 while outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday, April 26, as cases of new Covid-19 infections continue to fall, First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed on April 19.

The current rule provides for up to six people (not including children under 11 years of age or carers) from a maximum of two households to meet outdoors.

The new rules from Saturday will allow six people (not including children under 11 years of age or carers) to meet outdoors.

People should observe social distancing from people from outside their household or support bubble when meeting others outside.

The rules for meeting indoors remain unchanged.

The First Minister has also confirmed outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from April 26.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford said: “The public health context in Wales remains favourable, with cases falling and our vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength.

“Because meeting outdoors continues to be lower risk than meeting indoors, we are able to bring forward changes to allow any six people to meet outdoors.

“This will provide more opportunities for people, especially young people, to meet outdoors with their friends. This will undoubtedly have a significant positive impact on people’s wellbeing.

“I’m also pleased to confirm outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday, April 26.

“These changes will help the hospitality sector recover after a difficult 12 months.

“It is thanks to the continuing efforts of people across Wales we are able to introduce this change. Together, we will continue to keep Wales safe.”

On April 23, the First Minister will confirm further relaxations to the Covid rules that will come into force on April 26.

Based on the latest, April 19 figures, coronavirus cases increased by 24 in a week in the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, up to 15,950, with one extra death, up to 476.

Carmarthenshire saw 14 extra cases, up to 10,738, Pembrokeshire five, up to 3,445, and Ceredigion five, up to 1,767.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 210,925 with 5,540 deaths.

Across Wales, 1,692,463 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 602,807 a second dose.

In Hywel Dda 263,001 vaccinations have been administered up until April 14, 21,857 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 95,973 first doses have been administered, and 26,523 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 66,657 first dose appointments and 18,008 second dose and in Ceredigion 37,212 first doses have been given as well as 10,648 second doses.