COMMUNITY artwork which brought a lockdown smile to Saundersfoot is to give a double boost to the village’s new playpark.
Last August, local artists got to work on boards screening the new Ocean Square retail development to create over a dozen pieces of colourful artwork.
The boards have now been ‘sold’ off to local people and individuals, raising over £1,000 towards the park, which will soon have new all-inclusive equipment, thanks to an initiative by Saundersfoot Community Council.
The boards, each bearing the name of their sponsor, will be installed around the park’s perimeter.
Saundersfoot cafe owner Debbie Ludlow from Little & Large Lite Bites, who came up with the idea of the decorated hoardings, had a great response when she asked for sponsors at £50 per picture.
She said:
“Within hours, I’d raised £800 and had lots more enquiries.
“I was amazed how quickly they were snapped up, but I think people were keen to keep the paintings on display and help a good cause at the same time.
“I’ve actually had to commission extra boards to meet the demand, and now, over £1,000 has been raised, which is absolutely brilliant.”
Artwork sponsors are: Sue’s Pantry, Tuk Tuk Time, One Formula Fitness, Nythfa Guest House, Michelle and Rose Fairhurst, Driftwood House, Little & Large Lite Bites, Liz Flint Innovations, Saundersfoot Connect, Freshest Catch; Silver Lily, The Old Chemist Inn, Benfro Plant Hire Ltd., Aled and Ceri Williams, Advance Property Cleaning, The Copper Hog, Saundersfoot Connect members and Caroline Bridle.