A body has been recovered after a house fire in Haverfordwest last night, April 19.
Police have confirmed a body was discovered once the fire was brought under control in Siskin Close.
A statement from Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue said Joint Fire Control received the first call to a property fire at 10.41pm. The Fire Service left the incident at 1.55am.
Crews from Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Narberth were mobilised to the incident.
The statement read: "The fire was located on the ground floor of the property and had spread throughout the whole of the two-floor house.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire using eight breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a short extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera."
Police, Ambulance and Western Power were also in attendance.
Dyfed-Powys police today confirmed that a body had been discovered.
“Dyfed-Powys Police attended a property in Siskin Close, Haverfordwest on Monday evening, April 19 following a report of a house on fire.
"Sadly a body was found in the property.
"Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by a family liaison officer."
The incident is under police and fire investigation and H M Coroner has been advised.