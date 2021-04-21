A dispute has arisen over the ownership of a Staffordshire Terrier.
Nineteen-year-old Max Goldsworthy of Clarbeston Road has made an application for an order to return a Staffordshire Terrier mix called ‘Panda,’ currently in possession of the police.
Mr Goldsworthy made the order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 19, the same day as Lauren Elizabeth Moseley, 20, of Back Lane, Haverfordwest, made her own order for the dog.
Both parties have been invited to serve evidence of ownership of Panda, which will be assessed at a hearing on the case, to take place on Wednesday, May 26, at Haverfordwest Magistrates’.
Please note: you commit a criminal offence if you make comments that may prejudice a hearing. Court orders may impose other restrictions as well, which you must not break. We’re posting this story because we think covering court proceedings is important, but please be careful when responding. Thank you.