EIGHT SA Brain and Marston’s pubs are amongst the Pembrokeshire watering holes getting ready to re-open from next Monday, April 26.

Located throughout the county, the pubs are focusing on al fresco hospitality in line with the Welsh Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Pubs that can accommodate customers in outdoor gardens will operate with an adapted offering in line with restrictions.

Milford Haven's The Lord Nelson and the Kimberley Hotel; The Grove Hotel, St Davids; The Lost Coins, Haverfordwest; Y Cerrig Las, Pembroke Dock; The Dragon Inn, Narberth; the Evergreen Inn, Tenby; the Royal George, Pembroke are all preparing their outside areas to welcome back customers.

Last year, UK hospitality giant Marston's took on the 156-pub Welsh estate of family-owned Cardiff brewing company, SA Brain & Co.

Many of the establishments are leased to Marston's to provide a income of £5.5m to Brain's.

A Marston's spokesman said: "Food offers may vary from site to site, but much-loved pub food will be at the heart of every menu which will include vegetarian and vegan options."

To accompany table service, Marston’s has introduced an online ordering system called Marston’s Tap.

The online platform is available across the majority of Marston’s pubs for guests to use and a full rollout is underway following its success last year.

Brains’ pubs will also operate an online ordering system for guests to use during their visit.

Bookings are being accepted and guests can reserve a table via each pub’s website. Pubs will also be accepting walk-ins

Access to toilets and baby changing facilities will be available

Ralph Findlay, Marston’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted many of our pubs and Brains’ pubs across Wales will reopen and teams can welcome back guests. It’s been a challenging time, but we are excited to see friends and family reunite and enjoy going out once again.”

*Specific information regarding food offers, bookings and opening hours can be found on

each individual pub’s website and social media channels.