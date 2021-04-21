A 21-YEAR-OLD driver who broke a 30mph speed limit close to his home has lost his licence for 28 days.
Zachary William Bull of Broadfield Hill, Saundersfoot appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday April 19.
He had previously pleaded guilty to exceeding the 30mph limit on the B4316 at Broadfield on the afternoon of October 19 while driving a Ford Fiesta Trend.
The court heard that the speed recorded by laser was 35 miles per hour.
In addition to the disqualification, Bull was ordered to pay a total of £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment