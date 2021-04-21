Pembrokeshire Libraries has extended its popular Order and Collect service to Crymych Library.

Located at Ysgol y Preseli, the library becomes the latest in the county to operate the service, which is already available at libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Narberth, Newport, Neyland, Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Saundersfoot and Tenby.

On weekdays, orders can be placed online via the Order and Collect form at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-reopening, by e-mailing george.edwards@pembrokeshire.gov.uk and copying in bibs@pembrokeshire.gov.uk, or over the phone by calling 01437 776126.

On Saturdays, orders can be placed by e-mailing crymychlibrary@pembrokeshire.gov.uk, or over the phone by calling the library on 01239 832092.

Library members can select up to a maximum of six items, and can either ask for a pre-selected collection such as romance or thrillers, or select specific titles from the online catalogue.

To access the online catalogue, log on to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture, and select 'Find Library Books'.

When placing an order, members can also specify their preferred format, such as Spoken Word, Large Print or items in the Welsh Language.

On submitting an order, members will be allocated a timeslot on Saturdays between 10am and 1pm to collect their items.

Library members will only be allowed to collect their chosen items and will be required to wear a face covering. They should aim to arrive no more than 10 minutes before the allocated timeslot.

People who are unable to collect books themselves can pre arrange for a friend or family member to do so.

Two metre social distancing must be observed during the collection process and people are asked not to use the service if they, or a member of their family is displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said "I am delighted that we are now in a position to add Crymych to our list of libraries who are offering the Order and Collect service."

"We continue to work hard behind the scenes towards our ultimate goal of reopening all libraries across the county, when it is safe to do so, and we will announce further developments in due course."