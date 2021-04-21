Span Arts is not holding its Big Plant Sale this year. However the organisation will be holding a Big Plant Stall outside the Span building in Narberth on April 30, May 1 and 2.
Span will be fundraising for the organisation by selling a variety of plants grown by the community. Each day will feature a guest grower selling all sorts of gardening delights.
"Although we are scaling down a tad this year, we still intend to raise funds for the charity," said a spokesperson.
"Following all government guidelines our stall and a guest grower will be located in front of the Span building."
The sale will take place from 10am until 3pm outside the Span building opposite the Town Moor.
Buyers are asked to observe and respect social distancing and wear a mask. The stalls will only go ahead if government guidelines allow.
Span is calling out to green fingered gardeners and growers who would like to donate a plant or two to the stall.
If you would like to contribute, please contact Cathy Davies via cathyfronfarm@gmail.com to arrange dropping off your plants to Span.