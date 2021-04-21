Fundraiser Tom Nicholas will be participating in some gruelling challenges to commemorate the life of his grandfather, Godfrey Dobbins, a former resident of Brynberian and Boncath.

Godfrey was once saved by the Wales Air Ambulance when he was airlifted him from his rural home in north Pembrokeshire.

Tom will be raising money for the Wales Air Ambulance through four sponsored challenges which include, climbing Kilimanjaro, completing the Spartan Ultra 30mile obstacle course in Scotland, tackling the World’s Toughest Mudder, and taking part in Ironman Wales in 2022.

Originally born in Bonvilston-Cowbridge in South Wales, Godfrey Dobbins ran the Post Office in Brynberian in the mid 80s, after working as an orthopaedic shoe maker, and a shop assistant in an ironmongers in Leicester, where he met his wife, Enid.

Tom said:

"Grandad always wanted to move back to Wales, and while living in Leicester my grandparents, mum and uncle would regularly go on holiday trips to Pembrokeshire. So as far as I’m aware when the perfect time came up, with my uncle at university, and my mum moving to Bristol for her training; the opportunity arose to move and run the village shop in Brynberian."

Godfrey and Enid ran The Post Office shop until the late 90s, when he and his wife retired to Boncath.

Tom said he has great memories of holidaying in Pembrokeshire, and is grateful to the air ambulance service for giving his family a few more years to treasure with his grandfather, who died in 2016, aged 82.

The challenges are set to be completed over a few years, providing travel restrictions are eased, so Tom can get to Kilimanjaro, and complete his challenges across the UK.

Aged 27, he has taken part in numerous fundraisers, and said he would be happy if this challenge raised more than the £2,000 achieved in his latest fundraiser.

All being well Tom will round off this challenge in Pembrokeshire 2022, where his grandfather spent his last years. Participating in Ironman Wales he will swim 2.4 miles, cycle 112 mile - ending with a 26.2 mile run.

You can show Tom your support by donating to his fundraiser via his just giving page Thomas's Endure 4 page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thomas-nicholas3