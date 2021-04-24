A project to help people learn about the Pembrokeshire night skyline has been set up in Pembroke Dock.
The group now has 150 members, and is a part of a whole raft of activities developed by the Project Pembroke Dock group.
Steve Case, who has been studying astronomy for more than 50 years is the leader of this project, he said:
"My goal is to educate people young and old about the stars, moon and planets online, but when restrictions allow do some group astronomy sessions with my telescope, and anyone else who has one."
There are plans to donate free telescopes to those with an interest. Steve said he has already given away two telescopes to local scout groups so they can do their astronomy badges.
Other ideas for the project include creating an observatory possibly at Harri Tudor School.
If enough people get involved with the project there may be funding available to make these ideas a reality.
To join the project, and learn more about Pembrokeshire's unique skyline visit the Stargazing with Steve facebook page.