A NEWPORT man will face trial after denying drug driving.
Luke Stuart James Austin of Cilgwyn Newport is accused of driving with an illegal amount of the Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabis by product, in his blood, namely 2.5ug/L.
Austin, 23, was stopped by police while driving his black Volkswagen Lupo on Perrotts Road, Haverfordwest on October 29 last year.
He appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 13 where he denied the charge.
Austin was remanded on unconditional bail until his trial which is scheduled to take place at 11.30am on June 9 at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.