A sixth form student from Milford Haven School has been accepted into Oxbridge, making this the third consecutive year a Milford Haven School student to achieve this.

This year deputy head girl Izzy-May Solomon, has been accepted into Trinity Hall, Cambridge to study philosophy.

The school say Izzy 'has continuously worked hard throughout her whole school life, and now that has paid off with an incredible university offer.'

"We are so very proud of Izzy and this fantastic achievement, but also proud of her consistent positive engagement in school and the example she has set in grabbing with both hands any and all opportunities that were available to her while she was a pupil of Milford Haven School."

As one of the handful of students to have been offered an Oxbridge place this year, the school believed Izzy was accepted as she knew 'there is no secret to success and no shortcuts to be found, success is simply the result of hard work, dedication and persistence.'

Izzy said: "Despite working towards this goal for a long time, it was not until about a week after I found out I had a place on the course that I began to really believe and take in the fact that I had actually achieved what I wanted.

I owe a lot to my friends, family and teachers for giving me the confidence and reassurance that I needed throughout the long application process of interviews, exams and essays.

Learning with my peers in the sixth form, who were also competing for places in top universities and receiving offers, really gave me a boost to know we were all going through the same experience in such an uncertain time."

She continued: "When you discover your passion, whatever that is, academic or not, focus your energy on developing your skills and keep enjoying the journey.

Be brave enough to follow your own path no matter what the people around you might be doing, and keep pushing yourself because it is incredibly fulfilling and you might just surprise yourself with just how far you can go!"