A green energy project that is receiving more funding, is calling on its partners and other businesses - such as the Port of Milford Haven and Valero - to prepare for comprehensive changes to the industry.

The South Wales Industrial Cluster (SWIC) was recently awarded £1.5m to make south Wales a net zero carbon region by 2050.

As well as the Port of Milford Haven and Valero, many other companies and businesses across the area have partnered with the project, which is being led by CR Plus Limited.

The plan will support the decarbonisation of heavy industry, manufacturing and energy in south Wales, using a variety of methods.

Tony Parton managing director of CR Plus said: "This will involve exploring many avenues, such as clean energy generation and distribution, as well as carbon capture utilisation and storage."

The funding has been awarded through the Westminster Government’s UK Research and Innovation Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge.

It has been reported that south Wales is the second largest industrial emitter in the UK, releasing the equivalent of 16 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year across industry and energy generation.

In order for project targets to be met, and reach net zero carbon emissions this project is estimated to take at least 26 months.

Bryony Livesey, challenge director, industrial decarbonisation, UKRI said: "This second phase of the cluster plan competition asks companies and partners to plan for comprehensive changes to industries, products and supply lines. This is a crucial step in the government’s plans to develop cost-effective decarbonisation in industrial hubs that tackle the emissions challenge UK industry faces."

"The heart of the project is aimed at achieving net zero and at the same time, reversing the decline of heavy industry and creating economic prosperity for Wales. This will be done by developing a plan to preserve the existing 113,000 manufacturing jobs and potentially creating thousands of new skilled jobs by 2050."