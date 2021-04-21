A new National Lottery rule change will see thousand banned from taking part in the game from tomorrow.

From Thursday, April 22 16 and 17-year-old will no longer be able to take part in National Lottery games as the legal age to take part is lifted to 18.

That means the National Lottery Lotto draw will be the last chance to play on Wednesday, April 21 will be your last chance to play until you turn 18.

The rule change will stop young players from buying tickets in-store or online and are part of government plans to tackle problem gambling.

In December last year, sport minister Nigel Huddleston told The Commons: “Protecting young people from the risk of gambling-related harm is of paramount importance. We have therefore decided to increase the minimum age of the sale of all National Lottery games to the age of 18.

“The legislative change will therefore come into force in October 2021 but we have asked that where it can be done sooner, it is done sooner.”

A Lottery spokesman said: “From 22 April 2021, players must be 18 or over to play National Lottery games online, in store and on the app.

“This is in line with the government’s decision to raise the legal minimum age to play The National Lottery, which we fully support.

“Encouraging healthy play is at the heart of everything we do. Remember, you can set limits for the amount you deposit and spend each week, moderate your Instant Win Games play limit or even take a break from playing.”

If 16 or 17-year-olds buy tickets before the rule change, they will still be eligible to claim their prize should they win after April 22.

Players will have 180 days to claim the prize after the relevant draw and will also have access to their online account until November 30, 2021.

You will be able to find out more about the rule change on the Lottery website.