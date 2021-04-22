County Hall in Haverfordwest will be one of the many landmarks across the world which will be lit up orange to mark AML World Awareness Day.
The hall will be lit up orange on Wednesday, April 21 to raise awareness for acute myeloid leukaemia, an aggressive form of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.
AML has recently been in the news in the UK following the extraordinary fight of Azaylia Cain.
Azaylia, who is just eight months old, has a brain tumour that sadly cannot now be treated.
Other worldwide landmarks which have already been lit in orange in aid of AML awareness include Niagara Falls and the Blackpool Tower.
If you would like to learn more about AML and AML World Awareness Day, visit their website: https://www.know-aml.com/en
