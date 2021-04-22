Holding back the tears Jordan Hart realised the level of sacrifice she has had to make to reach the pinnacle of her sport.

Former Welsh badminton player Hart, from Pembroke Dock, has had to switch allegiances to Poland in order to realise her dreams.

Hart, formerly Wales number one female badminton player, is now wholly based in Poland.

Explaining the reason for the move Hart released a video answering questions such as ‘advice for players who feel undervalued by their national governing bodies’.

Hart, who in 2019 won international titles in Jamaica, Giraldilla, Carebaco, Latvia and Poland and whose Badminton World Federation ranking is currently 28, also faced questions including ‘what areas did Badminton Wales not support you in’ explaining that going to tournaments alone and only being offered six hours training a week made her realise sticking with her home country’s NGB was a lost cause.

Hart also admitted that the lack of support affected her mental wellbeing.

She offered advice to players who feel undervalued by their governing body saying it is vital to seek out the right people to help you.

“Trust is a major part of success,” said Hart. “You have to surround yourself with people who believe in what you are doing.

“This is something that can affect your career and your mental wellbeing, not just as an athlete but as a person.

“Feeling undervalued and not having trust is a recipe for disaster."

Hart explained that her switch was down to reasons that included only being offered six hours training a week then going into competition against players who were getting up to 30 hours training in the same time period.

She said having access to physios, doctors and better facilities were also reasons that led to her switching to Poland.

“Although I received some funding for my tournaments, if you saw my coach there, that was funded by my family,” said Hart.

“It is really difficult being alone at these events and trying to get the best out of yourself.”

The Western Telegraph reported on Hart's lack of support back in July 2019 revealing she was facing miniscule funding assistance, was having to go on a campaign of raising sponsorship and had to relocate to Coventry to access full-time coaching

Hart has had to make big sacrifices to switch countries. Not only has she had to move over a thousand miles from her home county of Pembrokeshire - being unable to return because of Covid restrictions - but she will also miss one of the big three tournaments at the end of this month; the European Championships.

However the hardest aspect of all this for the Pembrokeshire-born badminton player is being without her family.

Hart held back tears as she explained she’s "just a little Welsh girl at heart" who wants to live next to her parents.

“For me I would love to be at home living next door to mum and dad. But I have had to make sacrifices as an athlete, as every athlete does.”

In a frank and honest assessment of her home country’s NGB; Badminton Wales - who Hart was the best female player in - she admitted that the organisation does not have any concrete plans to nurture and bring to the fold talent that can realistically compete on a world stage.

“At the present moment I struggle to see how players can achieve a level of success with what’s currently on offer from the national system,” said Hart.

Wales badminton has responded to Hart’s decision to switch countries wishing their former number one player all the best.

“The team at Badminton Wales respects this decision and looks forward to watching Jordan’s continued success on the International Circuit. Jordan’s departure heralds an exciting step in her playing career, and we wish her all the best.”

Hart’s first tournament under the banner of Poland is scheduled to be the Indian Open on May 11 with the long-term goal being the Commonwealth Games in July 2022.

While Hart found it difficult to turn her back on Wales, in terms of her badminton career, she is optimistic.

“Now being a part of a national team hopefully I will gain full support.”