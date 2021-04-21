A Go Fund Me page has already raised more than £2,000 as the county reels with the shock of the Haverfordwest house fire left a mother dead.

Emergency services were called to a house in Siskin Close at approximately 10.30pm on Monday night, (April 19).

After battling the blaze for more than three hours fire services left the incident at 1.55am on Tuesday morning.

It was revealed by both police and fire services that a woman's body was discovered in the wreckage.

The county’s response to the fire, which it is reported has left two small boys without their mum, along with a further five older children, has been instantaneous.

Haverfordwest Town Council has released a statement asking for the family to be given space to grieve after this tragic event.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the Haverfordwest family that tragically lost their Mother and home yesterday.

“We would ask that you respect the privacy of the family and leave no comments or questions relating to the circumstances.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support the family.

In 48 hours the fund has more than doubled its target, raising over £2,500 when it originally targeted £1,000.

Set up by local resident Sarah Diamond the page says: “After the devastating fire in Siskin Close last night two young boys are left without their mum along with five other older children.

"After gathering donations, clothes, due to losing everything in the fire last night, the community wants to donate more, so we have started a Go Fund Me page to help take pressure off the family, to help with funeral costs and future living for the boys.”

A raffle has also been organised by local resident Layla Brace who runs community support group Break the Stigma, in Pembroke Dock.

Layla says: “I am organising a raffle to help two young boys, who sadly lost their mum in a house fire. All funds will be donated straight to the fundraiser. The raffle will be unlimited numbers, and will be £1 a number, which will then be drawn via random number generator. I am after local businesses, self-employed people or anyone who would like to donate anything at all.”

To enter the raffle contact Layla at the Break the Stigma Facebook page. The draw will be made on Sunday, April 25.

A link to Ms Diamond’s gofundme page is here.

Police, ambulance and Western Power were in attendance at the scene as firefighters reported they extinguished the fire using eight breathing apparatus units, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera.

Both police and fire services have released statements about the incident.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said: "On Monday, 1April 19 at 10:41pm, Joint Fire Control received the first call to a property fire in Siskin Close, Haverfordwest.

"Tragically, a female casualty died at the scene.

"Crews from Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Narberth were mobilised to the incident.

"The fire was located on the ground floor of the property and had spread throughout the whole of the two-floor house.

"No other persons were reported at the property and fire crews assisted in the evacuation of the adjoining terraced properties.”

Dyfed-Powys police said: “We attended a property in Siskin Close, Haverfordwest on Monday evening, April 19, following a report of a house on fire.

"Sadly a body was found in the property.

"Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by a family liaison officer."

The incident is under police and fire investigation and HM Coroner has been advised.