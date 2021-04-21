FISHGUARD'S Lota Park has been filled with children and young people taking advantage of the sunny spring weather and the park's fabulous new play equipment.

The Lota Project received £45,000 investment through the Welsh Government Grant for Play.

This has allowed the group, which has been working steadfastly since 2015, to completely overhaul the park in stages. Replacing dilapidated and obsolete equipment and creating a modern and inclusive play facility.

This has been made possible due to a mixture of fundraising, donations from groups, individuals, the town council and support from the county council and Welsh Government.

The group is now working to raise funding for the final piece of the project; a new skate park.

The most recent tranche of funding has been used to buy new swings, a wheelchair inclusive roundabout, a new-style witch's hat and an arm rotator roundabout, a small basketball area and a teqball.

The new equipment has seen the park full of children and young people enjoying the recently installed facilities.

"It's an absolute delight to see the park busy every day," said Lota Project chairperson, Rebecca LeFevre

"We were lucky enough to receive a grant for nearly £50,000 so along with money we had raised we were able to install several large pieces of equipment.

"The group is now in the final stages of our plans and we're in the middle of trying to secure funding for a new concrete skate park.

"We're all looking forward to getting back to fundraising within the community."