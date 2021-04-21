The Queen has sent a message to people across the world to mark her 95th birthday.

In a statement released by the Royal Family on behalf of the Queen, Her Majesty thanked people across the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world for their kindness and support during a time of “great sadness”.

The statement read: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those withing the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

“My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days.

“We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

The Queen’s message to people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/1apW7s1zXS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021

Members of the monarchy have been supporting the Queen throughout the mourning period for Philip, and some of her family are expected to be with her at Windsor Castle.

It is the first birthday she has celebrated without her husband for more than 70 years.

Boris Johnson said he is “proud” to serve as the Queen’s Prime Minister as the monarch marks her 95th birthday privately following the death of her “beloved” husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter: “I would like to send my warm wishes to Her Majesty The Queen on her 95th birthday.

“I have always had the highest admiration for Her Majesty and her service to this country and the Commonwealth.

“I am proud to serve as her Prime Minister.”

Philip’s family and friends gathered at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday to say their final farewell to the duke, who died peacefully on April 9.

His death came a few months before his 100th birthday, which was due to be the focus of royal celebrations this year, while the Queen’s 95th was to be more low-key.

After 73 years of married life the Queen now reigns alone without the support of her “strength and stay”, as she famously described her late husband.