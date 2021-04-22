Locals and holiday makers are being urged to take their rubbish home, after a bin bag fly tipped in a hedge near St Davids caused immense danger to both cattle and badgers.

The bag full of beer cans, used wet wipes, junk food packaging and face masks was dumped in the hedge of a field on the road to Whitesands owned by Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm.

The farm keeps cattle in the field and the dumped rubbish posed dangers to them for several reasons.

“Do you realise that our inquisitive cows will eat your rubbish and choke or get a blockage in their guts that could kill them?” wrote Dr Sarah Beynon on the Bug Farm’s Facebook age.

The rubbish was also discarded in a badger latrine. The badgers then ripped it up, before the wind took it (covered in badger poo) over the hedge into the field of cows, causing yet another health risk.

“We go to great lengths to keep our cows away from badger faeces because that is one of the ways that TB is spread between the species,” said Dr Beynon.

“If our cows get TB, they have to be killed.”

Dr Beynon has now picked everything up from the fields is going back with PPE to retrieve the rest of the rubbish.

“To say we were livid would be an understatement,” she said.