A new engineering building will be built at Pembrokeshire College after it was backed by members of the council’s planning committee.
A 977 square metre, single storey building, is proposed on part of the college’s car par area to the north west of the main building.
At its meeting on Tuesday (April 20) councillors heard that car parking would be replaced with the overall loss of spaces amounting to just four.
Cllr Vic Dennis asked why there was a need to “shoehorn” another building on the Haverfordwest site instead of investing in the Milford Haven engineering building currently used and was told it was part of the college’s “strategic aim to consolidate the engineering teaching facilities.”
It would also remove the need to bus students form the Haverfordwest campus for teaching in Milford Haven.
A similar development on a different part of the site was approved in July 2019.
The committee approved a recommendation that delegated authority be given to the chief planning officer to approve the application following the expiration of consultation and publicity periods later this month.