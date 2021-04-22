A woman has pleaded not guilty to the charge of drug-driving.
Thirty-nine-year-old Leeanne Harland, of Sunningdale Drive, Milford Haven, pleaded not guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ on Tuesday, March 2. It is alleged that blood samples showed traces of cocaine in her system while driving and in addition the charges allege she was also found to have benzoylecgonine in her system.
Benzoylecgonine is the major metabolite for cocaine, meaning it's what is formed as cocaine is processed in the body.
Harland was given unconditional bail until the case is heard on Wednesday, May 19, before Haverfordwest Magistrates.