New research reveals that the Dyfed-Powys Police area has seen the 17th largest increase in cybercrime in the UK, with a 26.67 per cent increase in crimes from January 2020 to January 2021.
The biggest rise in the country was seen by Police Scotland, which recorded a 200 per cent increase from 2020 to 2021. Coming in second is Cheshire, which saw a 67.6 per cent YoY increase. Following closely behind is Surrey, with 64.7 per cent increase in reported cybercrime.
Overall Dyfed-Powys ranks 39th in the country for total number of cybercrimes, with Metropolitan Police area taking the number one spot in London.
Jake Moore, cybersecurity specialist at Eset, which ran the study said: “What is initially apparent is that there has been a nationwide increase and cybercriminals will pursue the data rather than target people specifically. However, knowledge is the key to reducing cybercrime and where this data has highlighted inevitable increases, it may suggest those areas are lacking in cybersecurity awareness and a focus on education is now necessary.”