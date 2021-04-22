ELECTION signs have gone missing from the roadside in Pembrokeshire.
The signs were put in place ahead of the poll for Senedd seats in the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire constituency which takes place a fortnight today on Thursday May 6.
They disappeared from alongside the Narberth to Templeton road in the past week.
Tenby police are making an appeal for information, and anyone who can help is asked to call 101 and ask for PC446.
