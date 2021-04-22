The tale of Wally the Tenby walrus and his RNLI stand-off has been entertaining thousands of Western Telegraph readers in the past day.
Now you can watch the Arctic visitor making his first cheeky move onto the lifeboat slipway in Tenby as attempts are made to encourage him to shift his 600kg bulk.
Simon Rogers, who captured some of the action on video, said: "Wally thought he was in panto with the lifeboat team who spent a good ten to fifteen minutes trying to shift him from the slipway.
"A RIB stood off in attendance and was dutifully called in to distract him away. As soon as the crew turned their backs, Wally would look to reclaim his spot!
"Then the RIB backed off and the Haydn Miller took its chance."
"A RIB stood off in attendance and was dutifully called in to distract him away. As soon as the crew turned their backs, Wally would look to reclaim his spot!
"Then the RIB backed off and the Haydn Miller took its chance."
The lifeboat volunteer is seen carrying a metal pole, which is used to bang on the slipway railings in the hope the noise will encourage Wally to go back in the water.
The lifeboat slipway stand-off is just one of a number of times that Wally has entertained fans, who are flocking to Tenby to appreciate his antics.
Last week, he captured hearts when he surfaced with a starfish on his whiskers.
And he showed that a diet of Carmarthen Bay seafood is suiting him well when he was pictured splashed happily in the waves.