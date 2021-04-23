A police officer, town clerk, landlord, and administrator are just some of the jobs George Jackson has turned his hand to.

In his latest venture, he has written an autobiography about his time in Pembrokeshire.

The book A Pembrokeshire Pentacle is the sixth of seven books published by Mr Jackson. It tells of his adventurous life between the years of 1967 to 1984, when he lived in Pembrokeshire.

In this time George started out as a holidaymaker, then became a resident police officer for Milford Haven, Dale, Marloes, Little Haven and St Ishmaels.

This was followed by a period as an administrator working with the then Herald Bard of Wales, Dillwyn Miles, in Haverfordwest, ending his time in the county as the landlord of the Brook Inn at St Ishmaels, and as town clerk and financial officer to Pembroke Town Council.

George said: "I have always enjoyed writing and much of what has been published in recent years already existed in drafts and unfinished manuscripts and just needed some great chunks of time to sort them out, and along came the Covid lockdowns to provide that opportunity."

Aptly called A Pembrokeshire Pentacle due to its reference to the five incarnations of George's life in the county, his book can now be found in the Pembroke Dock Town Council archives and exclusively on Amazon.

All of the proceeds from royalties in George's books are devoted to charities, and in this case will go to the Macmillan Cancer Care and Prostate Cancer UK.

George said he hopes people will enjoy the tales varying from drunks and drug smugglers, to a raging inferno at an oil refinery and many more stories told with a touch of humour.

To help support these charities, and find out more about George's life you can buy this book here.