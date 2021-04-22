HYWEL Dda has confirmed it will begin to deliver vaccines to those aged between 18 and 49 this week.

In their latest update the health board said that they were committed to ensuring no one is left behind as they move forward to vaccinating those in group 10 - starting with those aged 49 and working backwards.

Covering Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, the health board said it wants to reassure anyone in groups one to nine who has not yet received their first vaccine dose, that they can contact them at any stage to receive one.

If one or more of the following applies to you and you have not received your first vaccine appointment, please click here to contact the health board.

are aged 50 or over

are aged 16 to 64 and have underlying health conditions that put you at increased risk of COVID-19 mortality

work in a care home or in health and social care in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion or Pembrokeshire

are the primary unpaid carer of an elderly or disabled adult who is at increased risk of COVID-19 mortality, or a child with severe neuro-disabilities

People can also continue to get in touch via email COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk or by calling 0300 303 8322 to arrange a first vaccine dose.

The health board said it aims to offer everyone in group 10 their first dose of the vaccine by the end of July, subject to supply.

Vaccination progress as at April 21, 2021:

In Hywel Dda 278,102 vaccinations have been administered up until April 21, 15,101 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 98,973 first doses have been administered, and 31,588 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 68,722 first dose appointments and 20,744 second dose and in Ceredigion 37,995 first doses have been given as well as 11,741 second doses.

A statement released by Hywel Dda said it is asking those who have received a first Pfizer vaccine over 21 days ago to get in touch for your second dose.

Ros Jervis, Director of Public Health for Hywel Dda UHB, said: “Second doses are essential for longer term protection, so it’s important that everyone comes forward for their full course when called.

“Our records show that a small number of people across our three counties have not responded to our invitation to receive their second dose. We won’t leave anyone behind and there is still time for them to receive it within the required timeframe.”

Additional clinics will be put on in the next couple weeks to administer these second doses. If it has been more than 21 days since your first Pfizer vaccine please email COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk with the subject title “Second Pfizer dose request” with your full name, date of first vaccine and a contact phone number to book your appointment. If you are unable to email you can also contact the health board by calling 0300 303 8322.

The health board bids farewell to some of its military partners Picture: Hywel Dda Health Board

On Saturday, the health board said goodbye to Private Shanice Booth, Private Faith Martin and Senior Aircraftwoman Emily Jenner who have been an integral part of the vaccination programme for the past few months.

Moments after sharing parting gifts, health and military staff came together, as did staff and military personal across all our vaccination centres, to observe the national minute’s silence to honour His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh.

Major Kathryn Dransfield, said: “Thank you so much for the gifts for the girls. They were made up by that, it’s made their deployment for them.”