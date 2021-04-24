Mark Collins QPM has retired from the role of Chief Constable of Dyfed-Powys Police.

Mr Collins retired from the role heading up the UK’s geographically largest and most rural force area and is now Commissioner of Royal Virgin Islands Police.

Having started his policing career as a Special Constable with Sussex Police in 1985, Mr Collins returned to his home force in 1987 and continued to volunteer on the front line until joining the Metropolitan Police in 1991.

As he enters his fifth year as Chief Constable of Dyfed-Powys Police, and 35th year in policing, Mark Collins announced his retirement from the Dyfed-Powys force during early Spring 2021.

Career highlights included Mr Collins being made a Fellow of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in 2019 and he was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for his services to policing in Her Majesty’s New Year Honours List 2020.

Speaking about his time as Chief Constable, Mr Collins said: “I couldn’t have hoped for more as a Chief than the time I have spent back in my home force, something that was unimaginable during my time as a Special Constable here more than 30 years ago.

“It hasn’t all been easy and there have been some challenges. Having gone from a force that others aspired to be, to one which appeared to have lost some direction and focus, there have been tough calls to be made on resourcing, structure and our broader model for policing the safest, yet most rural communities in England and Wales.”

Recognising Chief Constable Collins’ contribution to policing and the leadership he has provided Dyfed-Powys Police, Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mark on his successful career in policing and wish him well for the future.

“Mark’s leadership has been instrumental to the improvements made within Dyfed Powys Police over recent years. He leaves a legacy which I am confident will see the organisation go from strength to strength.”

Mr Collins will now be the Commissioner of Royal Virgin Islands in the Caribbean.

On his new appointment Mr Collins said: “I very much look forward to starting my new role as Commissioner of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, and serving the people of BVI.”

His Excellency the Governor Augustus Jaspert, who appointed Mr. Collins, said, “I am delighted that Mr Collins has accepted the position of Commissioner of Police. He will bring a great deal of experience and knowledge to the role.”