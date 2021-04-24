Milford Waterfront is looking forward to welcoming Ty Hotels to Milford Haven, and has been discussing what the hotel will mean for the local economy.
The port and waterfront are currently in the build up to outdoor dining areas opening on Monday, April 26 and lockdown restrictions further easing later on.
Steve Edwards, commercial manager for the Port of Milford Haven, spoke about what the investment of the hotel means to the town.
Steve said: "The hotel represents a real significant investment in hospitality and tourism from us as a trust port.
"The real benefit, the real ripple, is going to be from all the local economy, the jobs, the shops, the cafes, the restaurants.
"It's going to be a fantastic family location, all year round, right in the heart of Pembrokeshire, and you're going to get a real cwtch when you get here."
The Port of Milford Haven said: "This investment demonstrates how developing Milford Waterfront as a top destination in Wales will accelerate investment and create jobs."
The hotel is due the opening in spring 2022, and to read more about the hotel, visit the website: https://www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/whats-here/places-to-stay/t%C5%B7-hotel-milford-waterfront.