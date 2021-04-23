Pembrokeshire Leisure has announced its plans for reopening leisure facilities across the county, as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ease.

The announcement comes after Mark Drakeford's statement that several restrictions are being relaxed sooner than planned due to the improving public health situation.

On Monday, April 26, outdoor group exercise will start and outdoor sports pitches will reopen.

The following Monday, May 3, will see leisure centres open their doors for individual activities including fitness suite sessions, lane swimming and one to one swimming.

With the reopening of facilities, Pembrokeshire Leisure has comfirmed that all visits will need to be pre-booked up to seven days in advance.

Furthermore, following all Covid-19 guidelines, all customers will be asked upon arrival to sanitise their hands and follow all guidance on face coverings and ensure that they check in.

Social distancing will be part of each visit, and customers will be asked to sanitise equipment before and after use. All centres will have enhanced cleaning regimes.

Business manager for Pembrokeshire Leisure, Julie Ashley Jones said: “We know that there will be so many people who have missed the physical and mental wellbeing elements of using our facilities and our entire team will be looking forward to welcoming everyone back.

“We want to support our communities and play a prominent role in supporting everyone recover from the pandemic by providing safe, fun and friendly activities to enjoy.

“All of our team are committed to making our customers feel safe and welcome. We are aiming to do this through our service at each centre and our online class offering.

“While we wait for guidance on resuming our indoor group activities including indoor group exercise classes, our Digital Hub online classes will continue to run for those of you who still wish to work out virtually.”

Access to the Digital Hub is free for everyone with a live membership and can all be accessed via the Pembrokeshire Leisure app or website: www.pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk.

All users will be receiving further communication on how to restart when the facilities open.