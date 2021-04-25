This week, Mike Alexander is publishing his book on what he says is the definitive history of Pembrokeshire's Skomer Island.

Skomer Island – Its history and natural history looks at the natural history and scientific importance of the island, and is the result of years of research by Mike Alexander, from the Pembrokeshire archives, the Cardiff archives and the National Library of Wales.

The book contains hundreds of photographs, taken by the author himself, of the island's landscape, species, habitats and former inhabitants.

Mike Alexander is an international authority in conservation management, and has worked in nature conservation for 50 years, 10 of which were spent as warden of the island.

He has remained in close contact since then and is now chair of the Wildlife Trust South and West Wales and the Pembrokeshire Islands Advisory Committee, which looks after the island.

The book looks at Skomer's internationally important populations of seabirds, including puffins and Manx shearwaters, and large numbers of grey seal pups, born on the island’s beaches.

Mike Alexander described Skomer as "a wonderful, wild place where nature is allowed to rule," while in his foreword to the book, Iolo Williams described the island as "the jewel in the Welsh wildlife crown. It is a special place, the one Welsh reserve that can hold its head high amongst the world’s elite".

Mike said: “I’m passionate about the island and believe an account of Skomer’s history and in particular natural history is long overdue. Skomer is my cynefin, my spiritual home.

I want to emphasise the long relationship between people and place. Skomer is a cultural landscape, shaped over thousands of years by people striving to make a living.

I want to show how the island has evolved in response to changing human values, attitudes and interventions. I believe that we are part of the natural world and that we must maintain our connection with nature."

Iolo Williams said: “To say that this book is comprehensive is an understatement. Mike has gathered together every scrap of information about the island, from geology and topography to human and natural history.”

'Skomer Island – Its History and Natural History' by Mike Alexander (£29.99, Y Lolfa) is available now.