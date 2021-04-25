A former WWII RAF pilot will share his wartime experiences with the Milford Haven Macular Society telephone support group at their next group call on Thursday, May 6 at 2pm.

Harry Garthwaite, who celebrated his 100th birthday last year, clocked up almost 2,500 flying hours, and flew 23 different aircraft types including the Hurricane, the Spitfire and an abandoned German trainer.

Although his flying days ended in February 1946 when he was demobbed, Harry remains an aircraft enthusiast and a keen member of his local RAF association.

Harry suffers from dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a sight loss condition that affects his central vision and is a form of macular disease, the nation’s biggest cause of blindness.

AMD is the most common form of macular disease, affecting 600,000 people of the 1.5million who suffer from any form of the incurable disease.

The Macular Society, a leading sight loss charity which funds medical research to beat macular disease, suspended all face-to-face support services when Covid-19 first struck last year.

There are now over 400 telephone support groups across the UK since Covid-19 struck, offering practical and emotional support to those with any eyesight problems.

The Milford Haven group hold their telephone meetings at 2pm on the first Thursday of every month.

Sadly, five years ago, Harry's wife died after 67 years of happy marriage. Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in Harry being in contact with an even smaller number of people.

But Harry will be back in contact with people via telephone talking to the Milford Haven Macular Society about his WWII experience.

Harry said: “I was invited by an RAF association friend of mine to share some of my wartime flying experiences with the members and volunteers of the Wem Macular Society telephone support group. They made me feel so welcome. I really enjoyed talking to them and we also had a very in-depth discussion about how, during the war, people helped each other, very much as we are all trying to do now.

“After that talk, the Macular Society got in contact with me to ask if I would be interested in speaking to more of their members and volunteers at some of their other telephone support group meetings across the country. I was surprised but also absolutely delighted because it means that by helping in this way I can reciprocate the community support spirit that I have experienced in my life.”

Adele Francis, senior regional manager for the charity, said: “We are delighted to welcome Harry as a guest speaker to our group call. I have absolutely no doubt that he will be very popular and we very much look forward to hearing his stories.

“As some social restrictions continue as a result of Covid-19, people’s health and wellbeing remain our priority. However, it’s absolutely vital that everyone who needs our support continues to receive it. Although our face-to-face services have had to be suspended for the time being, we are still on the end of the phone and would strongly urge anyone to call us if they do need our assistance.

“The telephone groups offer help in understanding macular disease and coming to terms with sight loss; exactly the way that our face-to-face support groups do. They also help us to ensure that everyone is kept up to date with all the current news and information. But most importantly, they allow people with macular disease to continue to take part in social activities, helping to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation during these difficult times.”

If you would like to join the call, or for more information about additional support services available locally, please contact Adele Francis on 07494 468 007, or email adele.francis@macularsociety.org.

For information on the Macular Society, please call the charity’s advice and information service on 0300 3030 111 or email help@macularsociety.org