Newgale has ranked high in a survey about surfing hotspots across the UK, making the top five in Wales.
The two-mile stretch of beach ranked fourth most searched surfing hotspot in Wales, with 720 searches per month.
The only places which ranked higher in the survey were Llangennith, Rest Bay and Porthcawl in top spot with 1,300 searches per month.
The survey conducted focused on surfing hotspots throughout the whole UK, looking at the most searched hotspots in Devon, Cornwall, Scotland, etc.
With the whole survey taken into account, the area which topped the list was Croyde in Devon, with 2,900 searches per month.